Anytime there is someone killed by a gun, the liberals start the blame game of who is at fault for not passing anti-gun laws that would stop senseless killings.
The cities, counties, states and the federal government are spending millions of dollars in an attempt to stop the flow of illegal drugs. Some argue that legalizing illegal drugs and taxing the purchase of them would clear up this problem.
I don’t have an answer, but I do have an opinion.
In Genesis (Bible), Cain murdered his brother, Abel, with some type of weapon. Since the beginning of time, murder, crime, violence, prostitution and homosexuality have been prevelant. Since the beginning of time, thousands of laws have been adopted, millions being arrested, sentenced to jail, prison or probation, but robbery, sex trafficking, burglary, drug trafficking, home invasion, drive by shootings, domestic violence and killings are rampant.
No effort should be made to stop law officers from aggressive enforcement of the various laws and try to help keep our communities safe. However, as long as there is any human being still alive, there is not enough money in the world and law enforcement agencies to completely eradicate criminal activity.
Larry Barton
Talladega