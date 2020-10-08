LETTER TO THE EDITOR: More affordable housing needed in Pell City

The issue of low-income housing is increasingly urgent here in Pell City.
Rent continues to be sky high across the city, and the need for affordable housing for low-income families, seniors and persons with disabilities has never been greater. Our existing communities have a waiting list and maintain over 99 percent occupancy.
I would like for the mayor and Pell City Council to actively work to improve all aspects of affordable housing here in the city. Also, I would like for them to seriously consider offering some significant incentives to builders/developers to construct more low-income housing -- incentives that will encourage the creation of affordable housing in all districts in the city to ensure that all people in Pell City have access to affordable, quality and livable housing choices with great amenities.
Dennis Green,
Pell City