Alabama has received some good news recently from Washington, D.C., and is waiting for another positive announcement that may come before the end of the year.
First, in the past month the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers gave approval for the Alabama State Port Authority to deepen Mobile Bay and the river channels to accommodate larger ships to deliver goods to the state terminals.
Modernizing Mobile Harbor will allow even more goods and products to be shipped to and from the port in the future when the project is complete.
The construction on the harbor will begin in late 2020 and once completed will increase the $22.4 billion economic impact to the state.
Now the state is waiting to hear whether the Pentagon will select Huntsville as the home of the new Space Command, which would be charged with protecting the United States’ interests and technology in space.
Selecting Huntsville as the new headquarters for the sixth branch of the military will be another feather in the hat for the state.
With NASA, the Army’s Redstone Arsenal and so many defense contractors already based in the “Rocket City,” this would be a natural fit.
There are six possible locations across the nation being considered for the headquarters for the U.S. Space Command.
So let’s hope for more good news for the state of Alabama from the nation’s capital.
Paul DeMarco
Homewood