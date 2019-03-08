Dear Bernie, I recently came upon a Facebook post you made in which you blamed climate change for the deadly Lee County, AL tornadoes.
So, if that were true, I'd like to remind you that climate change is a direct result of a GLOBAL warming phenomenon. I think you should travel to India and China first and straighten these people out and then continue your apocalyptic campaign to save the world. After all, these countries are All Star Major League Home Run Hitting polluters compared to the good ol' US of A's Class D puny contributions.
That would be a wonderful start and you would be anointed Savior and President for Life of the World, which means that you would automatically rule the United States by default.
Really, Bernie, that's the only chance you've got to be president of the United States. Good luck and happy trails to you.
Tom Bleick
Tallaega