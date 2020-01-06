LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Michael Bloomberg, the sanctity of our houses of worship

As a free society, we Americans place the highest of value on the sanctity of our places of worship. We must feel completely secure and safe as we study God's Word.
This is all the more reason why it is difficult to understand tragic events such as the Dec. 29, 2019, shooting in North Texas that claimed the lives of two church members and the shooter. Fortunately, an alert church member quickly shot and killed the shooter before he could shoot more. Police say that most likely he would have continued to fire until he ran out of ammo — and he had a lot of ammo!
Virtually everyone with sound judgment is thankful and have high praise for the member who acted to stop the carnage. Yet, the politicians reacted immediately to condemn gun ownership and the right of private citizens to arm themselves.
Presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg speaking in Montgomery on Dec. 30 was asked about the Texas church shooting and his response was ominous and chilling: "It may be true that someone in the congregation had his own gun and killed the person who had killed two people, but it’s the job of law enforcement to have guns and to decide when to shoot. You just don't want the average citizen carrying a gun in a crowded place."
Are you kidding me? It is hard to believe even a wealthy Democratic candidate would publicly make such a statement and to do so in the deep South is incomprehensible!One must assume that for the liberal left, control of the law-abiding citizens on the street is more important than the safety of a church congregation.
As to be expected, much of the mainstream media have declined to report this story while many conservative outlets have covered it — complete with a posted YouTube four-minute clip of Bloomberg's statement.
James W. Anderson
Talladega