The 100 men’s Group needs you and your church’s help. Since the City Council requested a group to help with people who are in immediate need of temporary housing, the 100 Men’s Group has been filling that need.
We provide a motel room for stranded travelers, families or individuals with emergencies or
who are in destitution. However, our funds are donated by generous members or churches, and we are running low. Please donate personally or ask your church to help us provide this service.
You may contact Matthew Morris at 256-375-4580 or myself at 256-375-0476 if you or your church would like to donate.
Thank you.
David A. Sparks
Talladega