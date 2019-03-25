Well, I see that Del Marsh is having a vote in the Senate on banning Common Core. Lawmakers more than once proposed bills to ban Common Core, but their efforts were put on hold by Del Marsh himself. I wonder why the change? Test scores? I sort of doubt it in his case.
Look for Del Marsh to run against Doug Jones for the U.S. Senate. Another "hint" that he will run is he is cozening up to Donald Trump voters by pushing through SB22. This bill will allow people to donate some of their income tax returns for the construction of a wall on the U.S.'s southern border. I am hearing that this bill was voted into law despite a filibuster by the Democrats, which was expected. Of course the Democrats on the committee voted against it.
This move by Marsh also indications to me that perhaps Marsh plans to run for U.S. Senate. Politicians tend to make these types of moves when planning to run for something. He needs to cozy up to the Alabama voters after shafting us on this gas tax. If a politician has rejected or ignored the wishes of the voters in the past on an issue like Common Core, there is a reason. Perhaps the money has stopped flowing from certain sources or it's coming from a different direction. Or it can mean that the politician is about to make a move for a higher office and needs all the support from the voters he can get.
Personally, any politician who dances to a different tune than what the voters have been playing, and then suddenly changes, I don't trust them. But then again, "trust" when you are talking about politicians is a hard commodity to fine at times.
On to FOX news. Has the only honest Conservative news network gone crazy like the rest of the media? Judge Jeanine Pirro has been suspended from her show, (for how long I don’t know) because she questioned the loyalty of Muslims who wear hijabs or head coverings, as Sen. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota does. In her March 9 program, Pirro asks, "Is Ilhan Omar’s adherence to this Islamic doctrine indicative of her adherence to Sharia law, which in itself is antithetical to the United States Constitution?" I can say it better this way: Are Minnesota Senator Ilhan Omar’s racist comments about Jews and Israel influenced by her Muslim beliefs? This is a fair question and one that needs to be answered. We should have no room for bigotry or racism toward any race. And we especially do not need it from anyone serving in our U.S. Senate. We the people of America do not need to elect a person who has an ideology that can never coincide with the United States Constitution, since ideologies have caused nations to fall.
FOX also has hired Donna Brazile as a FOX consultant. Can you understand that? Here we already have Shepard Smith, Mike Wallace and Juan Williams continually giving their biased liberal reporting. Juan Williams on the Five is just put in for a “clown effect” in my opinion. Now they hire Brazile as a person to “give an opinion?” This is the woman who conspired with Hillary Clinton to give Hillary the answers to the questions before a presidential debate, remember? Now if they wanted a good “collusion” story, this could have been one where Robert Mueller could have actually found something and could have prosecuted Hillary and Brazile for their actions.
Johnny Arant
Sylacauga