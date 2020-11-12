LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Marble Valley Fire Dept. thanks all those who made fundraiser a success

The Marble Valley Volunteer Fire Department would like to thank everyone for an awesome turnout to our annual open house/ yard sale event Oct. 1-3. It was another great success! The continued support and gratitude this community shows us continues to be mind-blowing!
There were so many wonderful items donated again this year. There was something for everyone! There were doors, windows, furniture of every kind, a piano, dishware, pots, pans, holiday items, exercise equipment, clothing, blankets, bedspreads, sheets, rugs and tons of baby and children’s things. WOW!
It was just unbelievable the number of community members who donated items for our yard sale. Your generosity is instrumental in helping us to meet our fundraising goals, because without you, there would be no event, thank you!
Attendance this year was wonderful again! We want to tell all the shoppers who attended this event “thank you” from the bottom of our hearts! Many of you not only made large purchases but also made cash donations. We hope you all enjoy the items you purchased, and thank you again!
Our sponsor list this year is small due to COVID, but our gratitude towards our sponsors is not. We want to “thank” each one for the assistance. The Sponsors are as follows: Chick-fil-A and WCA Waste Corporation. Special thanks goes to Bruce Maddox for donating a Conex box to the firehouse. We also would like to “thank” Ernie’s Hot Dogs for coming out on Saturday, it was a real treat!
We can have events all day long, but without the help of advertising outlets, no one would know about our event. With that said, we would like to take a moment and “thank” them for their help in promoting our event again this year. They are as follows: Coosa County newspaper, The Daily Home, Sylacauga Today and the Sweet Home Alabama Vacation Guide. Without these companies, we would not be able to get the word out about our event. “Thank you” for your help!
We would once again like to thank the community for coming out in force. You each made our seventh annual open house/yard sale event a fantastic success! We thank you for your love and support and we enjoyed meeting and visiting with every one of you. We hope to see you all again at next year’s event on Oct. 7-9, 2021.
With our sincerest appreciation!
From all the members of the Marble Valley Volunteer Fire Department