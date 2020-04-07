LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Mainstream media needs to tell the whole COVID-19 story

Why is the mainstream media NOT reporting the survival rate of Covid-19?
I think the American public is more than ready to concede defeat to the national media in the unprecedented campaign to scare the living daylights out every American.
I cannot recall having heard this mentioned even once. Yet, on April 1, 2020, The BBC published a report based on data provided by the World Health Organization (WHO) and thus, The CDC, that reports that the death rate in the U.S. from Covid-19 is 1.92%, thus, the survival rate is 98.08%. Furthermore, the survival rate in Israel is 999.65%, China 96% and the worst, Italy at 89%.
It is understandable that there is embellishment and some degree of propaganda used to further enhance adherence to compliance with efforts to confront a disaster whether it be a disease or a hurricane warning. But the time has long passed to "shoot straight" with the public and stop this scare reporting on the virus by telling the whole story.
James W. Anderson
Talladega