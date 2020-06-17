LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Local chapter of Alabama A&M alumni installs officers for 2020-22

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Talladega County Area Alabama A&M University Alumni Chapter remains committed to advance the growth and development of Alabama A&M University.
The chapter has participated in conference calls and virtual meetings to stay abreast of “What’s Happening On The Hill” -- Alabama A&M University and locally.
On Feb. 1, the chapter installed it’s 2020-22 officers. The following positions were filled: president, Dorothy Brice; vice president, Donald Morgan; recording secretary, Lenora Godwin; corresponding secretary, Mildred Davis; financial secretary, Doris Stamps; treasurer, Peggy Garner; parliamentarian, Jerome Truss; reporter, Loretta Player; chaplain, John Godwin; and historian, Marie Player.
The chapter strives to institute the university’s mantra “Service is Sovereignty.” Each year, they award scholarships to deserving high school students meeting required criteria, participate in community service projects and promote student recruitment.
The Talladega County Area Alabama A&M University Alumni Chapter meets the first Saturday of the month, unless otherwise announced. Membership is open to alumni and Bulldog supporters!
For more information, contact President Dorothy Brice at 205- 884-0554 or Vice President Donald Morgan at 256-368-7508.
Loretta Player,
Sylacauga