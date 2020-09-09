LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Lights of Hope Across America will honor cancer victims, survivors

No one wants to talk about the grief after loss, the unmeasurable pain and suffering cancer brings to so many.
On Oct. 18, 2019, I lost the most important person in my life to leukemia. At first, she had her good days and our home was filled with laughter. Then silence would fall as if the elephant in the room suddenly sat on everyone’s chest.
I learned so much from my grandmother. The last thing she taught me was how to say goodbye.
Initially, each day is not counted hour by hour, but pain by pain. Time becomes an insult to keep moving without someone in it. But time does move on. That is one thing we the living share; we still have time. So what will we make of it?
On Sept. 12th, I ask my community to join me in participating in the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network's Lights of Hope Across America. This year, the annual ceremony will be held virtually. Together, we can honor all who have passed and all who have survived cancer, and send a message that this fight is not over. Funding is just as critical as ever with an immense need to continue clinical trials that are crucial to finding tomorrow’s cures.
Please add your name and story to a Lights of Hope bag and help support the fight against cancer. For more information and to purchase your bag, please visit http://action.fightcancer.org/goto/cfchapman.
I'll be honoring the memory of Betty Taylor.
Curry Chapman,
Moody