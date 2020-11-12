You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Letter to Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR.jpg

When did you know Democrats were paying $6 for folks to vote for Doug Jones? If you knew that early on, why not reveal the truth to Alabamians?

I think you are an evangelical liar … proclaiming and nothing else. It will be my pleasure to take a stand against your further political advancement.

Also, I was born at High Point, near Albertville, in Marshall County. It was a long time before you had a chance to shame Marshall County. Jan. 6,1936, my birthday, with 12 inches of snow on the ground.

If I have you all wrong, please forgive. If I am right, I wish for you a place close up to the fire in hell!

Don Stephens

Childersburg

 

Tags

Loading...
Loading...