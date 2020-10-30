LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Let’s examine the Trump record

Entering into the last days leading up to the 2020 election, consider some of Trump’s presidential record.
He claims credit for improving the economy. However, the rich continue to get richer, and the less fortunate continue the status quo.
Trump shares some of the blame not for the coronavirus, but for his poor response leading the country out of the pandemic. The U.S. should have a much better response to the ravages of COVID-19. We are not leading, but falling behind many other countries in the spread and containment of the virus. His failure to act decisively to the pandemic is causing a recession.
His economic policies are focused primarily on the short term.
Remember, President Barack Obama inherited an economy that was recovering from the fiscal meltdown under Republican President Bush 2. Under President Obama’s administration, pay was increasing faster than inflation. It continued into the Trump administration, yet Trump loudly and frequently claims credit for all economic gains. He cut taxes, but the lower taxes are skewed towards the rich. Wall Street barons made out like bandits.
Trump inherited a growing economy that continued to grow during the first two years of his administration. The economy slowed down in 2019. Trump did not magically improve the economy. The growth started under Democratic President Obama's administration.
Trump increased the deficit to give wealthy households tax cuts. He is wreaking havoc on environmental policies. What good is it to have bags of gold but foul air and water to breathe and drink.
Trump nor the Republican Party released a platform or agenda for a second Trump presidency. They released a list of items called an agenda. Some items give no detailed information as to accomplishing the agenda. Still, waiting for the Trump/Republican big, beautiful replacement health care plan.
VOTE HIM OUT NOV 3.
Martha Jordan,
Talladega