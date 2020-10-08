LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Let’s be heard! Forever

My grandson, Andrew, I call him Bullet, who is 5 years old, told his twin sister, Skyla, I call her Junie, that she was “ridiculously frustrating” to him.
I will borrow his words by saying it is “ridiculously frustrating” to me how some of us don’t care to be woven into the intricate fabric of this country.
This place is our home. America the Beautiful. Ahh! the Big 2020. What a year thus far!
The essence of you being a part of history is so easy to do. Think about it! You will be a hot topic. Your ideas, thoughts, opinions! You will make a difference in the course of history of this great United States of America.
You will be vocal and thunderous! You, a citizen of this country. No one can take your decision away from you. It’s forever! It’s all right there at your fingertips.
You are a powerful force! How awesome! How amazing! All you have to do is VOTE!
Exercise your rights. It began with an oval shape printed on a piece of paper that you shade in with a pen. I promise you neither pen nor the paper are too heavy to pick up.
I am encouraging each of you to make a difference this election year 2020. Be a part of history! It is all about you and future generations to come.
Your vote counts. PLEASE VOTE NOVEMBER 3RD.
Sandra Chatman,
Alpine