The Alabama State Board of Education is about to vote on what is called the 2019 Math Course of Study Standards, which is suppose to be better set of standards than what exists today. Today they call the standards Alabama College and Career Ready Standards (ACCRS). Actually these standards are Common Core State Standards with a few additional standards added by Alabama educational society.
Alabama had to adopt 100% Common Core State Standards (CCSS) and were allowed to add up to 15% more, if they wanted to, back years ago. Alabama added a few percentages of standards and then renamed them Alabama College and Career Ready Standards. Just because you rename something does not mean they are any different and they are not. They are still Common Core State Standards with a few additions. The state of Alabama and other states were told that even adding to the CCSS, NONE of their additions would be in any of the testing, nor the assessments.
That said, a Committee on Alabama Course of Study for Math is presenting what they call “new and improved” math standards to the state Board of Education to be voted on Thursday, Dec. 12. We have analyzed these so-called “new and improved” standards and have proven they are the same old Common Core State Standards for math with a word changed here or there. They are not new and certainly not improved. They are plagiarized from the same old Common Core State Standards.
Common Core State Standards have been a disaster throughout America and especially Alabama. Alabama ranks 49th in the nation in math scoring, and this is because of Common Core. We do not need for some group to try to tell us that they have something new and improved and when you open the box you find out it is the same thing with a coat of deception painted over it to make it look new. Underneath it is the same old standards. You can go to Alabama Eagle Forum to see some of the side-by-side comparisons for yourself at www.alabamaeagle.org.
For the sake of your children, call your state Board of Education member and tell them to vote NO against these so-called new and improved math standards, which is Common Core all over again.
Gov. Kay Ivey (334) 242-7100
Governor’s Education Policy Advisor Nick Moorenick.moore@governor.alabama.gov
District 1 Jackie Zeigler 251-605-5139 Jzeigler3071@gmail.com
District 2 Tracie West 334-524-0880 Traciewest3@gmail.com
District 3 Stephanie Bell 334-272-2777 stephaniewbell@gmail.com
District 4 Yvette Richardson yvetterichardson348@gmail.com
District 6 Cynthia McCarty (256) 310-6048Csmccarty60@gmail.com
District 7 Jeffrey Newman (205) 712-0011newmanjef@hotmail.com
District 8 Wayne Reynolds (256) 509-4822drwaynereynolds@aol.com
Danny Hubbard
Oxford