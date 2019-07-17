Is it me or does anyone else see that it takes only a few to change things that millions of people still love and have close to their hearts?
Let's take prayer in school: took only one non-believer in God to stop; took only one sorry football player to keep Nike from putting the American flag on shoes because it offended him. Gee, I guess the other 325,000,000 in the U.S. did not get a chance to talk to Nike.
And just last week, four women, of whom they all said were of color (like that matters to most of us) were banging on America and calling President Trump and whomever else is white a racist. I thought white was a color, too. It's too bad they don't try and help the people of their states for whom they were elected instead of trying to change America just because they hate what this great country stands for.
Ameican has battled injustice with race from the ’60s and continues to do so with our president helping all races to get better jobs and live a better life. These libs need to get a real job and see how the rest of America does it. Even the soccer girls have to get in on the act and trash America. If they hate it so much, they should have let some other girls play. Just play and shut up; it's a game, you ain't running for office. God Bless America!
Steve Parsons
Sylacauga