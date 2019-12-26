LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Irresponsible news coverage locally

Over the past year or so, we have seen a lot in the media about so-called "fake news." You may or may not ascribe to this line of thinking, however, I am seeing evidence of this problem locally on TV news originating out of Birmingham.
Just this evening, Dec. 24, I watched the ABC affiliate from Birmingham do an extensive report on how dangerous playgrounds are that are located on top of EPA Superfund toxic waste sites. Just casually watching this, a parent would spontaneously react by not allowing their kids to use public playgrounds. Included are the Alabama Army Ammunition Plant in Talladega County and the Anniston Army Ordnance Depot in Anniston.
In reality, there are 15 EPA Superfund Sites in Alabama, including one each in Talladega, Calhoun and Jefferson counties — none have a playground on a covered site. Is this ethical, fair or honest news coverage? You and I know it is not and is reported specifically to generate viewers on slow news nights. This is a terrible price for TV ratings.
I feel the best solution to this issue is to do as I am: simply turn the channel.
James W. Anderson
Talladega