LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Inappropriate activity in Oak Hill Cemetery needs to be addressed

I exercise daily in Veterans Park adjacent to Oak Hill Cemetery.
For some time now, I have noticed that several people are using the cemetery paths to walk their dogs. Just today, March 8, I saw five people walking eight dogs. This is puzzling since the city has provided ample accommodations in Veterans Park for walking your dog along with free poop bags stations, yet, these folks choose to use Oak Hill Cemetery instead. I have yet to see walkers clean up after their animal while walking in the cemetery.
I don't know about you, but personally, I don't want the last resting place of my relatives (and perhaps later myself) to be used as a favorite dumping place for animal waste.
If you share my concerns on this issue, please contact your council representative and express your feelings.
James W. Anderson
Talladega