LETTER TO THE EDITOR: In these tough times, we all need to turn to God

“With God all things are possible” (Matthew 19:26). Now believe! All people of all nations, we have turned our back on God, and the Devil is giving us hell on earth.
Brothers and sisters, we need JESUS. God and Satan are for real, so get ready. God said to love Him and to love one another. We need love and peace, and it comes from God.
Pray the Lord’s Prayer every day at 9 a.m., noon, and 3 p.m. Do not stop. We need to pray for each other and we need to love each other. Do not hate anyone. If you do not like what they do, pray for them.
Read the Bible every day. Start from the beginning to the end. Don’t stop!
It was good for President Trump to hold the Bible. Now, let us read it and go to church. Read it every day. Do not neglect your spiritual gift. Pray. Pray that the love and peace of God be with us all. We all need God.
All people of this entire world need the love and peace of God. Pray for peace. May God bless you. May God bless your family. May God bless the United States of America.
Ron Jemison,
Talladega