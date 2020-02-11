LETTER TO THE EDITOR: In defense of Talladega

There seems to be a common practice on Talladega-specific groups on social media to be negative towards our city. Most of these people don’t live here anymore and their opinions shouldn’t mean much, but others still live here. I want to make an appeal to the latter group as well as defend it from the former.
I have been a part of this community since 1994 and officially moved into the city in 2014. Let me just say that I’m keenly aware of the problems Talladega has; most of the people who think like me do not deny those issues. In fact, they were the reason I decided to run for City Council last year. However, to overlook the strides Talladega has made recently is at the very least uninformed and at the most dishonest.
We were able to bring Georgia Pacific back. Talladega College continues to become more prominent on a national level. AIDB continues to grow. Talladega High School celebrated its first state championship in basketball. The square revitalization continues to reap results. Christmas on the Square has been around for only four years, but it continues to expand and be anticipated by the public.
These were just a few things I pulled from the top of my head within a few minutes. Plus, we have a new City Council that was just sworn in three months ago, and yet they have already proven that they are willing to listen to the concerns of the community.
Does our town have a problem with violence? Yes, but most towns now do. It is a solution that all communities have to seek. Does our town have school problems? Yes, and the problem will only be solved with everyone working together. Does our town have a problem with people leaving? No, data shows a 0.4 percent drop in residency from 2010 to 2018 — the same exact drop that Lincoln had in the same timeframe. But the perception is that they are growing while we are shrinking. The fact is, both places are doing well.
We need to have civic pride again. We need to start attending City Council and Board of Education meetings. We need to get involved in our community. We need to look for the good and give praise when it is due. And when we see problems, we need to offer up solutions instead of piling up the complaints on social media.
Curtis Holman
Talladega