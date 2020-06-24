LETTER TO THE EDITOR: How many cases of coronavirus were shared during riots?

The mainstream media likes to point out the number of cases of coronavirus caused by going to the beach, sporting events or the local store, etc.
So, this begs the question, how do they know for certain where anyone caught the virus? They have no way of knowing.
If they do, please tell us the number shared by the crowds at the riots in Democratically controlled cities? Inquiring minds would like to know, or is the coronavirus not spread by rioters looting and burning?
Or, does the mainstream media just push higher virus numbers on those events and groups that do not advance their narrative and agenda?
Billy Price,
Ashville