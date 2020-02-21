LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Help celebrate Ray Gardner’s 99th birthday with cards, letters

One of our church members who now resides at the Bill Nichols State Veterans Home will be celebrating his 99th birthday on March 1. Our church would like to honor Mr. Ruble Ray Gardner, who goes by Ray, on this special occasion with recognition of his service.
In addition to trying to get 99 birthday cards for Bro. Ray, we would like to ask that you consider sending a letter, card, resolution or other item of recognition in honor of his 99th birthday.
Born on March 1, 1921, Ruble Ray Gardner served his country in the Army and Air Force. During his military service, he was stationed in Africa, Great Britain, the Middle East, Germany, Paris, Alaska, Italy, the North Pole, Arctic Circle, and other locations. His wife, Ruth “Boots” Gardner, joined him in Great Britain. During his military career, he received numerous medals. The ones he could remember receiving included two Silver Stars, one Bronze Star and a Good Conduct award.
Following his military service, Bro. Ray Gardner went on to continue serving his country in a civilian capacity, being employed by the U.S. Postal Service for many years.
Bro. Gardner was a longtime resident of Childersburg until he moved to the Bill
Nichols State Veterans Home in Alexander City just this past year. He has also been a longtime member of the CornerStone Church of Christ in Childersburg.
As we prepare to celebrate Bro. Ray’s life and honor his years of service, we ask that any cards, letters, resolutions or other items honoring his 99th birthday please be sent to:
Ray Gardner
CornerStone Church of Christ
P.O. Box 285
Childersburg, AL 35044
Thank you for your time and consideration,
Maggie Murphy
CornerStone Church of Christ