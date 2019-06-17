Here in 2019, we live in a topsy-turvy upside-down society where individuals are not only permitted to have a sex change procedure but are encourage too as well! While this phenomena is not new, changes in law over the past decade has suddenly brought the issue to the front page.
In the recent past, one recalls tennis star, Dr. Renee Richard “coming out” as transgender along with Olympic champion Bruce Jenner, now known as female Caitlyn Jenner. Lana Lawless is pressing for acceptance in women's golf.
As a result, there is a dark, ominous angle that is appearing. With athletes from the Olympics down to children's sports at the community and high school level, we are now seeing a wave of crusading youths pushing to be allowed as transgender “girls” to compete against regular female athletes. Numerous lawsuits are being filed; 16 states have passed legislation and House Democrats have introduced a bill making it law for transgenders to compete on the team of their choice.
Common sense dictates that by just saying, “I'm a girl,” taking hormone shots and even surgery, cannot change what nature created. A person's DNA is the deciding authority.
Authorities all across this country must put their foot down and stop this nonsense! Boys should not and cannot compete fairly with girls. God created males more masculine than females.
There should even be an international law, especially applicable for the Olympics, that firmly states competing athletes MUST take a DNA test and compete in the gender indicated by their DNA. It’s just that simple!
There are some things a liberal mindset cannot change, including common sense!
James W. Anderson
Talladega