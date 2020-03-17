LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Grocery stores should ration until coronavirus panic ends

Some people hoard and cannot be trusted to act responsibly to take the amount of items they need at stores for their immediate / weekly use.
Grocery stores should ration items like toilet tissue and canned goods to so many per day or week until the Coronavirus panic / hysteria has passed.
This will ensure the supply chain at stores are steady and continuous for every shopper and will prevent the stark-raving mad hoarders from collapsing it for all.
This is how Americans survived World War II and ensured everyone had some of what they needed. So, rationing would work during the public madness caused by the Coronavirus as well.
Billy Price
Ashville