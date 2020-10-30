LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Gov. Ivey, state need to step up, help inmates during pandemic

Almost 50 years ago last month (September), incarcerated people in New York rose up in response to unsafe and inhumane prison conditions during the Attica Prison Uprising.
Fast-forward to today at the St. Clair Correctional Facility, which has the highest number of COVID cases in the state system, and we see incarcerated people are experiencing a new wave of abusive conditions due to COVID-19.
The virus’s death rate in prison and jails is twice that of the general population, and incarcerated people often lack access to basic sanitary supplies, appropriate medical care or the space needed to follow basic social distancing guidelines.
Gov. Ivy, this abuse needs to end. The only way forward is to decarcerate. Policymakers need to step up and safely release at-risk people and those serving harsh, overly long-sentences to keep our communities healthy and safe.
Alabama needs to create a fair and equitable policy for our prisons. Most inmates did not receive a death sentence, and putting them in an environment which has such a high death rate is unjust.
Alabama CURE
Editor’s note: Alabama CURE is the Alabama chapter of CURE, a national organization dedicated to reducing crime through the reform of the criminal justice system and (especially) prison reform.