LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Gov. Ivey’s decision to keep businesses open a wise one

Gov. Kay Ivey made a wise decision to keep businesses open in Alabama if there is a national mandate to close them. If forced to close indefinitely, many small businesses would go out of business.
If a person wants to wear a mask, then wear a mask. If a person does not want to wear a mask, then don't. If a mask works for a person wearing one, then there is no possibility of them catching anything from a person that does not wear one. Your health is your responsibility, not the government’s.
Yes, COVID-19 is real, but according to the latest CDC revised report, only 10,000 people have actually died from COVID-19 alone. The other 190,000 had other underlying health issues besides COVID-19 that contributed to their deaths.
In short, life is a chance. We take a risk of getting killed or dying when we get out of bed everyday and go about our daily business. So, COVID-19 is real, but some politicians hype it to the breaking point so they can go on a power trip and feed their egos. This is the real problem, not COVID-19 itself.
Thank you, Gov. Ivey, for keeping this in its proper perspective instead of going stark raving mad and overreacting to COVID-19 like some governors have by abusing their power.
Billy Price,
Ashville