Letter to the Editor: Giving thanks for support for 14th annual Art Extravaganza

The 14th annual Art Extravaganza has concluded successfully. We at the Aljerald Power Memorial Lodge/Plank Road Station may be small in numbers, but we are many in support, and that’s why the event was so successful.
At this time we would like to publicly say a big thank you to all who helped us in so many ways get the event pulled together and then packed away. The Daily Home and Lakeside Living were absolutely super with all the pre-event coverage. Advertising our event meant the public was made aware of it for miles around the Lodge. The Daily Home and Lakeside Living announced many aspects of the event right up to time for it. And then they sent a photographer for a follow up the day of the event. We could not have asked for more!
Any event of this magnitude requires security and without the assistance of the Talladega County Sheriff’s Department a huge burden would have been placed upon the lodge members. Their extra attention given to us was so very helpful and relieved much stress on our part. We so appreciate all you do to make sure our events are safe and secure.
Then there are all those who contributed something, like bales of hay, use of their ladders and other tools, hours of time building something like our new stage, cleaning inside the lodge, cleaning the grounds, cutting grass, weed eating, moving chairs, moving tables, setting up tents, taking down, tents, arranging displays, decorating, and so much more. Without these boots on the ground working together like a well-oiled machine, especially on Friday and Saturday, the event would collapse at the last minute. So it’s another very big thank you to each and everyone involved in the entire process.
Last, but certainly not least, we wish to say a sincere thank you to all those who came and were part of our entertainment lineup. It was a great variety of music that was performed on our new stage that Rick Haynes lined up for us. Many people sat and enjoyed the performances throughout the day.
Overall, this was one of the best if not the best events we have ever hosted. We thank all our vendors and all who chose to come and hope you will be ready to visit with us the next time we host an event.
Becky Griffin,
Plank Road Society