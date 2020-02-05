LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Flirting with destruction! Conflict is a fact of life

“The wicked shall be turned into hell, and all the nations that forget God.” ( Psalms 9:17)
The problems we’re experiencing with leadership in our local community governments are but a mirror image of the overall problems that we’re viewing on television about America, as well as the rest of the world.
Corruption only exists because of its potential inside of every person that’s born into this life. Conflict is an inevitable fact of life, and every person has his or her own style of conflict resolution, but we must remember that a nation cannot exist without kindness and mercy, and strict justice and truth. Balance is the key to every aspect of life, and a “false balance is an abomination to the LORD” (Proverbs 11:1).
Right and left are extreme opposites, and in order to balance them, there’s a middle position called “neutral,” which allows time to make alterations, or better still, to make “transformation.” We must remember that anyone can drive the car, but it takes a wise leader to chart the course.
Our communities, as well as the rest of America, can only be transformed by the renewing of her mind, or soul. This is not a “go to church” ad, but rather a “take a good hard look at the man in the mirror” moment.
Bob McClain
Oxford