With the approach of fall, the traditional campaign season begins after the Labor Day weekend.
While there are no statewide elections this fall, candidates are already preparing for the March 3, 2020, primary elections.
Voters will soon start to see an uptick in the campaigns around the state as we are now less than six months from election day.
At the top of the ticket will be the presidential primary, for which it is a foregone conclusion that Donald Trump will walk away with the Republican nomination. President Trump is very popular in Alabama. In the 2016 general election, he beat Hillary Clinton with 62.1 percent of the vote.
Democrats will be focused on narrowing the field to determine who will face President Trump in the general election. There have already been several candidates who are seeking the Democratic nomination for president visit the state, and you will probably see more as we get closer to primary election day.
Alabama Republican voters will be deciding which candidate will face Democrat Sen. Doug Jones next fall. Radio and television campaign advertisements will start to air soon in that race, which could end up being the most expensive campaign for the U.S. Senate in state history.
Central and south Alabama voters from Montgomery to Mobile and the Wiregrass will also be selecting party nominees to fill upcoming vacancies in two of Alabama’s congressional seats. Coastal Congressman Bradley Byrne is running for the U.S. Senate, creating a vacancy in Alabama’s 1st Congressional District. Meanwhile, Congresswoman Martha Roby is retiring after serving the 2nd Congressional District since 2011.
Finally, there will be both statewide and local judgeships up for election on the ballot in March as well.
Get ready for the campaign marathon that begins in earnest now that summer is coming to a close.
Paul DeMarco is a former member of the Alabama House of Representative