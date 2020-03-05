LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Fair property taxes would help Alabama

Note to Billy Price: You are correct that renters do not pay property tax. What you apparently failed to consider is that the owner of the rental property passes the expense of property tax to the renter in the form of higher rent.
According to wallethub.com and other sites, Alabama has the second lowest effective real estate tax rate after Hawaii. (Hawaii's situation is so unique it can't be compared to Alabama.) From what I've read, property tax laws are largely established in the state constitution, which would be difficult to change. The poor do not generally pay property tax. Influential people in government and industry in and out of the state own many acres of land in Alabama and have a vested interest in not changing the property tax laws.
There are few people who are willing to sacrifice a little for the greater good of the people in this state. If property tax were brought in line with other states, maybe with wise leadership, we could afford some of the things so desperately needed in Alabama.
Penny McPherson
Odenville