LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Driver’s License Office at Pell City Courthouse a bright spot

Disappointment, anger and frustration are words we are all familiar with from dealing with long lines everywhere you go, even to the point of ruining your day.
Allow me to share a bit of good news that my wife and I experienced on our first visit to the Pell City Courthouse. Due to a recent move to Odenville, we needed to update our driver’s license.
After parking, we were walking toward the courthouse, and fortunately for us, we met a lady walking in the same direction.
I asked her for information about the driver’s license renewal office. She provided a phone number for us to call to be scheduled for the office visit. We made the call and we were instructed to wait in our car until we received a call to report to the Driver’s License Office. So we settled in our car for a possible lengthy wait.
But only a short time later, my phone rang, and it was the DL department, asking us to come in.
Upon reaching the office and to our surprise, here was the same lady we had asked for directors earlier, Mrs. Geraldine Taylor. She and her office partner, Mrs. JoAnn Montgomery, took extra pride in taking care of each customer in a professional manner, and there weren't any long lines. There was no disappointment, anger or frustration, only kindness, laughter and satisfaction.
Larry Linley,
Odenville