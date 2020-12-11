LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Don’t blame Confederacy for slavery

We do not need to rewrite history because we fail to understand it in its proper context, so it hurts our feelings. A case in point, the state representative who wants to remove the Confederate battleflag from the state of Alabama`s coat-of-arms.
The British burned Washington D.C., to the ground during the War of 1812. Why are you not calling for the British Union Jack in Alabama`s coat-of-arms to be removed? Why does this not offend you?
If you do not like the Confederate flag because you believe it represents slavery, then why are you trying to save the remains of the slave ship Clotilla buried in the mud in Mobile? Did it not actually bring slaves to America?
Why blame the Confederacy for slavery in America when the Confederacy only exsisted for four years, while slavery had exsisted on this continent long before the founding of America?
If you still need someone to blame for slavery after it ended in America 160 years ago, put the blame where it squarely belongs, the African tribe that controlled the Ghana region of Africa. They captured and sold slaves to New England shipping companies.
The Confederacy had little to do with bringing slaves to America, so you are blaming the wrong group.
Billy Price,
Ashville