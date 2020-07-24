LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Does the president have authority to send regular troops or federal officers into states?

As you surely have seen in the news in the last couple of weeks, the left-wing media, street anarchists and Democrats (virtually one in the same) are trying their best to convince voters that President Trump does not have the power to send federal agents into Portland, Oregon, to protect property and the safety of federal employees, and restore order.
Well, they are simply ignorant of history or choosing to try and mislead the American public.
In 1807, President Jefferson signed the Insurrection Act into law, empowering presidents to use federal troops and or law enforcement agents to enforce laws and restore order. Initially, the act required the request of governors or state legislatures, but it was amended in 1956 to empower the president to "act unilaterally" as necessary without the concurrence of state governments.
It works as intended! Over the next 200 years, the act was implemented numerous times.
President Grant sent 1,000 federal troops to South Carolina in 1871 to round up 600 KKK members who were terrorizing local residents. Eisenhower sent regular troops into Little Rock, Arkansas, in the 1950s to enforce integration laws. President Lyndon Johnson used the act four times to quell riots in Chicago, LA, Baltimore and Washington.
We all remember President Kennedy using federal marshals and federalized national guard troops in Alabama to enforce civil rights laws. Furthermore, George W. Bush used federalized national guard troops to restore order in New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina.
So, there is no doubt plenty of precedent for what Trump is doing. The president has threatened to intervene in other cities such as Chicago, where gun violence continues to soar. Over the 7/19/20 weekend, 15 people were shot at a funeral in Chicago!
The president should have acted long before now -- even before Trump -- to restore sensibility and order -- but then, that would have been poor Democratic politics!
James Anderson,
Talladega