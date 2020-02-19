LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Does Alabama have its own ‘bridge to nowhere?’

Does Alabama need a toll bridge connecting southern Talladega County to Shelby County? Wealthy developer Tim James is pushing the project that he is touting to be a much-needed stimulus for commercial and industrial growth in the area. The proposed bridge will only be a two-lane, 1,600-foot span in an area that is now primarily agricultural and private waterfront residences. James says the bridge would be a privately owned investment entirely by non-government funding.
Understandably, the vast majority of area residents oppose the intrusion into their serene peaceful lifestyle. The proponents quote an estimate cost for travel on the bridge of $2 each way. A $4 roundtrip on a two-lane road 1,600 feet long is quite pricey.
At the same time, federal highway officials say that this is an underestimation of actual toll fees and that it would be impossible to nail an exact fee this early in a project.
This scenario is reminiscent of the infamous Alaskan "bridge to nowhere." In 2010, powerful U.S. Sen. Ted Stevens strongly pushed a project to build an elaborate bridge costing $398 million connecting Ketchikan, Alaska, to a neighboring island of Gravinia — a virtually uninhabited desolate strip of land. Early on it became obvious that this was a pork barrel project to appease Stevens and his selfish personal interest. After much uproar and opposition, funding was finally cancelled in 2015.
There are striking similarities here to the Talladega-Shelby toll bridge. Isn't it obvious that this toll bridge is about the personal ambitions and goals of a developer and will really not serve the interest of the majority of the residents?
If you have feelings on this issue, please contact your county commissioner in Talladega or Shelby County.
James W. Anderson
Talladega