A billionaire masquerading as a president, hiding his tax returns, federal documents, witnesses, and anything else that could shed light on his actions. A self-proclaimed stable genius who barred his alma mater from mentioning his college scholastic record. A businessman who bankrupted a casino, several other smaller businesses, stiffed contractors and allows military personnel to stay at his Scotland golf course to garner federal money for his personal business.
Do you have faith and trust in a former playboy who paid for sex while at the same time cheated on his pregnant wife as well as his first two wives — a pattern. A Christian who doesn't attend church but knows Two Corinthians. A philanthropist who defrauded a nonprofit in New York and is legally barred from owning a charity in that state.
Whose military experience or background would you trust to watch out for our American soldiers? A draft dodger who has single-handedly demoralized America's image and our military with his dangerous unilateral uninformed decisions, subjecting the soldiers, and possibly the country to even more harm from terrorists and foreign influence?
And last, but not least, an innocent man who refuses to testify or release information that should clear him of any wrongdoing while also directing others to ignore lawful subpoenas. Finally, but by no means last, a president who constantly makes false statements, has stated thousands of documented lies and encouraged violent actions against the news media personnel, political opponents and members of the U.S. Congress. Look up the video tapes on the internet.
Is this what the Founding Fathers had in mind for the executive branch of our government? George Washington did not want an imperial presidency. But yet, here we are at the threshold of the throne room in the White House. There is no language in law or the Constitution that reads, “not applicable to, or exempts the president from all laws.” The laws apply to everyone. If you believe and follow Trump without question or doubt, then where is your humanity, morality, patriotism, religious tenets? Where is your compass?
Martha Jordan
Talladega