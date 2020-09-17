LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Disappointed with setup at CEPA for Pell City volleyball match

Last evening, I went to the CEPA building in Pell City to watch my granddaughter’s volleyball game.
A mask was required to enter. When I got inside the gym, the lower seating was closed because a double court was being used.
The balcony seating was too crowded for social distancing. Also, the majority of the people seated were not wearing a mask.
I did not feel safe in this environment, so I left after the first game of the set. This is the kind of setting that is very dangerous in spreading the COVID virus!
I do not understand why this is being allowed by the Board of Education. I am 80 and very vulnerable to the virus. I would love to watch my granddaughter play, but under these circumstances, I will not be able to attend.
Why would this be allowed?
Margie Sears,
Pell City