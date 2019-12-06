Just a spot of truthful humor.
It is still obvious the Democrats are confused about who they want for president. Some leaders are now complaining the Democrats are racist because Kamala Harris is no longer going to be on the debate stage. This is ignorance gone to seed. She was not wanted and the black voters let her know it by supporting Biden.
Now, the funniest thing going on in the chaotic state of mass confusion is the candidates are complaining about Bloomberg spending millions of dollars, but not really, thus far, making any headway. Joe Biden is still hanging in.
I am laughing so hard about my final remark that I had to compose myself, but now Hillary Clinton was on the vulgar, sex-laden Howard Stein talk show in an attempt to help create support in case she does decide to qualify at the last minute, in an attempt to be elected president.
Hillary Clinton can be elected president, about as much as I can be elected mayor again.
Five more years of Trumpism.
Larry Barton
Talladega