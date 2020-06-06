LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Democratic mayors could do more to protect their cities

Birmingham's mayor, and all the other Democratic mayors, have the power to stop the destruction of their cities, all they lack are guts. They had rather keep lying to themselves and everyone else that these protesters are peaceful when their destruction says otherwise.
They would rather live in a pile of ashes that used to be their cities than risk losing the votes of the anti-American revolutionists in the streets. Instead of having their police force or national guard crush these hammer & sickle flag waving communists themselves after six nights of rioting, they wait for Trump to save their cities.
This way they can blame Trump for the deaths of these so called "peaceful protesters" and ensure they still have their cities intact and the votes of their constituents in the streets destroying these Democratically controlled cities.
Billy Price,
Ashville