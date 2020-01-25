LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Dear Fat, Stupid Kid with flaming red hair

Folks with the same disorders you had can lose their flaming red hair.
If you are fat … you can lose it.
But, being stupid … that's harder to lose!
As a kid, you may tell us of how you played Superman. I didn't know Superman as a small kid. However, I did demonstrate to a younger kid my impression of Jesus.
With the little friend watching, I showed him what Jesus could do. I jumped off a chicken house.
It was a disaster and the kid may have become an atheist for life. I have no idea why I thought Jesus would jump off a chicken house.
But, the thought does enter my mind that a lot of kids today may know more about Superman than Jesus.
My hair is no longer a problem … I comb my hair with a washcloth.
Weight is not a real problem.
Yet, I still have a problem with stupid.
Maybe we should work more on our stupid and less on our hair or weight.
David, I applaud what you write to provide humor during our time of great division and lack of true confession as to who we are.
Don Stephens
Childersburg