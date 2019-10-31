In reading the Daily Home articles in regards to the Talladega County Revenue Office, I have no choice but to comment.
I have worked in the Revenue Office for 18+ years. When John Allen was appointed, I was uncertain about the direction the office would go, there were many changes and policies put in place that I was not sure about. As time passed and Mr. Allen showed faithfulness to the job, being there every day working, listening to the concerns of the workers, trying to get decent wages for the workers (and running into a brick wall) nevertheless he tried. He came in green and with time has shone as gold.
Since his appointment, the Daily Home has yet to write anything positive about him or the things that he has done, Why? Per the state comptroller’s office, this past year’s tax audit was the best we have had in over 20 years! Under the leadership of John Allen. Did the Daily Home report that? NO! As your writers are being spoon-fed this bunch of $#&*@% in your words exactly, start stating the truth.
We are known by the fruit that we bear and, Daily Home, your fruit is ugly and malicious. People pray for John Allen as he has a wife and child who are bearing the brunt of this evil attack. And everyone that say “Lord, Lord” it doesn’t mean they know the Lord. Know those that labor amongst you and the seeds that they spread. If they have stabbed him in the back, they will do the same to you. And I truly believe that every dog will have its day.
Public don’t believe everything you read. Get out and ask questions and see what’s going on. As our president so eloquently put it: “Fake news.” John Allen is the right person for the job. He has gotten little to no support. Your tax dollars are in the best hands as records will prove. The statement quoted by the editorial board in regards to previous administration was very inaccurate. The same problem present administration has had was also present in previous administration but was not published.
The power of the pen should be righteous and just. We seem to have forgotten that. We will be judged by those things done in the body and our “get it right” place is here and now.
Get it right, Daily Home!
Barbara Askew
Talladega