Now that the assistant editor of the Daily Home has determined what has helped to fuel forest fires in California, his editorial dated Oct. 16, 2019, has called for them to get on the right track. Of course, I know what he means by the right track, which is always the right track to him, even if it is sometimes the wrong track. Evidently, he is more concerned and more knowledgeable about solving problems in California than solving problems in Alabama.
Alabama is a deep red state, and has been for a while, but we have many problems in Alabama for the assistant editor to solve. The US News and World Report gives Alabama a composite score of 49 out of 50 states when it comes to ranking best states. California had a composite score of 19 out of 50.
Of course, the assistant editor is not really trying to help solve problems in California. He is talking to us and trying to convince us, with a composite ranking of 49, that California, with a composite ranking of 19, doesn’t know what it is doing.
Looking a little deeper, Alabama is ranked #50 on education, #46 on health care, #45 on economy, #45 on opportunity, and #45 on crime and corrections by US News and World Report. I doubt if anyone would rank us much higher in any of those categories. Since Alabama appears to do very poorly in a number of categories when compared to other states, we are obviously not on the “right track” when it comes to a number of needs that are important to all of us.
Let me challenge you, the assistant editor, to get the log out of your own eye and offer some specific solutions to “our” problems. Please start with education, health care, the economy, opportunity, and crime and corrections since these areas are so low.
For this challenge, let me recommend a couple of guidelines: You can’t use the blame game, all solutions must be specific and positive; solutions are to be shared with your readers through your editorials; and your solutions should be submitted to the appropriate state government leaders as your contribution to solving these problems.
Since it is usually easier to move the lowest scores, let’s make it easy for you by setting the “first benchmark” pretty low by asking you to help raise Alabama’s rank to #40 out of the 50 states in education, health care, the economy, opportunity, and crime and corrections.
John Offord
Sylacauga