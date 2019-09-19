Surely the American public is being well-entertained with the bizarre antics that border at times on lunacy in the Democratic presidential debates. One has to step back occasionally and ponder, do adults with normal intelligence really believe this stuff?
At the same time, this crowd is conspicuously omitting perhaps the most important subject vital to every single voter: the economy! Here is a snapshot of the latest data posted by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics:
• Black unemployment fell to 5.5 percent — the lowest since records kept.
• Overall unemployment is holding steady at 3.7 percent — a record!
• 6.3 million new jobs created since Trump took office — 4.5 million more than predicted by the Congressional Budget Office.
• Hispanic joblessness dropped to 4.2 percent — the lowest since being recorded.
• Women unemployment at a near low of 3.6 percent (was 3.5 percent in April, a record low).
The "debating" Democrats desperately need some new fodder and should consider making these economic statistics the subject of the next debate. But on the other hand, there would not be much of a debate.
James W. Anderson
Talladega