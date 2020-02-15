LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Comparing politicians to clowns is insulting to both

As a retired professional clown, I would like to speak on behalf of clowns, and of circus people in general.
It is understandable that clowns and circuses have become stand-ins for crazy distractions in the minds of many. As public entertainers after all, that is what they do. But circus people are also some of the most hard-working and generous people I have ever known.
While it is the primary job of a circus clown to divert the public’s attention away from prop or equipment changes, or from the rare emergencies that occur, when the Ringmaster blows five times on his whistle, there is nothing “crazy” about their work. The best clowns are highly skilled performers; the audience is unaware of their unsung, but valuable contributions to the show.
Politicians are performers of a sort, but they operate in a completely different environment than do circus people. Most circus folk ply their trade with love, but little hope of glory, just appreciation for the current performance. They are kings and queens for a few moments. They work long hours for little pay. The delight of each audience that attends the show is their primary reward.
On the other hand, politicians thrive on power, and on the money that helps enable it. Representing the people who elected them, the best ones work to bring long-lasting benefits to their constituents. Comparing politicians to clowns is insulting to both. It’s a little like comparing apples to oranges.
If people are unhappy with the circus performance, they can stay and boo, or get up and leave. If people are unhappy with their members of Congress, they can work to “throw the bums out” at the next election.
By the way, the abrupt ending of Ringling Brothers, Barnum and Bailey Circus was a purely business decision, and had nothing to do with the clowns or other performers. I learned this from a friend who managed the Blue Unit, and was not told until the train, where he lived, arrived in Boston, where the show folded. He was offered no help to transport himself or his belongings back to his home in Florida. The public was unaware of what was actually happening, and drew its own conclusions.
Mariah Skinner
Ragland