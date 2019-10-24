Marble Valley Volunteer Fire Department would like to thank everyone for a stupendous turnout to our 6th Annual Open House / Yard Sale on Oct. 3-5. It was another huge success! The continued support and gratitude this community shows us continues to be overwhelming.
There were so many wonderful items donated again this year that there was definitely something for everyone. There were sinks, doors, furniture of every kind, pianos, dishware, pots, pans, holiday items, exercise equipment, clothing, blankets, bedspreads, sheets, rugs, and tons of baby and child things. WOW!
It was just unbelievable the number of community members who donated items. We set a new record of items donated and sold. Your generosity was instrumental in helping us surpass our fundraising goal, because without you, there would be no event. Thank you!
We especially would like to acknowledge all the business sponsors. Your invaluable support contributed to our awesome success. We ask the community to please support the following businesses by frequenting their establishments: A&M Clothing, Allcomm Tri-City Communications, American Village, Applebee’s in Chelsea, Auto Zone-Childersburg, Auto Zone-Sylacauga, Barnes & Noble, Baxley’s Animal Clinic, Bennett Building Inc., Big Daddy’s Café, The Birmingham Zoo, Cabaniss Feed & Farm Supply, Carden’s Gift Cottage, Carrabba’s Italian Grill, Chick-Fil-A in Sylacauga, Doggone Beautiful Dog Grooming, Hair Razor’s, Heritage Freight, Home Depot-Sylacauga, Jay’s Sports Grill, Koch Agronomic Services, Lori Darlin’s, McDonald’s, New Balance, Odie’s Delicatessen, O’Reilly Auto Parts-Childersburg, Orvis Shooting Grounds, Pet Sense, Piggly Wiggly, Publix Super Markets, Russell Building Supply, Staples, Talladega Superspeedway, The Sewing Room, Tractor Supply-Chelsea, U-Haul, US Space & Rocket Center, Vansandt Hardware, Vulcan Park & Museum, WCA Waste Corporation, Workout Anytime, and Wright’s Tire. The following individual’s also sponsored our event: Mr. and Mrs. Gene Byars, Don and Debra Dupriest, Lester and Karen Duke, Mr. and Mrs. Bill Harper, Mrs. Bonnie Sizemore, and one person who asked to remain anonymous.
A big congratulations goes out to the following winners of the Fire House drawing: Gina Armbrester, Cheyenne Bailey, Alex Barnett, Mason Barnette, Hilary Blankenship, Melinda Blankenship, Lynn Bullard, Gene Byars, Cecilia Carter, Abba Crampton, Richard Dean, Don Dupriest, Vann Dupriest, Colt Fincher, Memory Finn, Ken Fountain, Helen Hammond, Tessa Leuth, Lori Manning, Gayle Nickolson, Jonathon O’Neil, William Parrott, Robert Pope, Chris Price, Tessa Ray, Brian Ray, Mary Ray, K. Riddle, Gene Sims, Jake Smith, Betty Stone, Ken Thrash, Debbie Vopali, Tracy W., Mark Williams and Patsy Williams. Thank you again to the generous businesses that donated prizes and to everyone who tried to win.
Attendance was astonishing. We want to tell all the shoppers who attended this event “Thank You” from the bottom of our hearts. Many of you not only made large purchases but also made cash donations.
We can have events all day long but without the help of advertising outlets, no one would know about our event. We thank them for their help in promoting our event. They are: Coosa County News, The Daily Home, The Traders Helper, The Mule Trader, 280 Reporter, Sylacauga Today, Buy / Sell Bulletin, and the Sweet Home Alabama Vacation Guide. Without these companies, we would not be able to get the word out about our event.
We would once again like to thank the community for your love and support, and we enjoyed meeting and visiting with every one of you. We hope to see you all again at next year’s event.
With our sincerest appreciation from all the members of Marble Valley Volunteer Fire Department.
Lester Duke
Chief, Marble Valley Volunteer Fire Department