Plato once said, “If we do not take an interest in government, we will be governed by our inferiors.”
I address this to my fellow Christians and to all good people. I have heard many of them say in my lifetime, “Oh, I won’t run for political office because politics is dirty.”
And so it is, however, if you had ran and held a public office, you might could have helped make things better. With enough of you in offices, you can make it much, much better. It’s only going to get worse if you neglect your civic duties and don’t participate in YOUR government, but leave it to non-Christians and not so good people.
As a Christian, God put you on this earth for a reason, to do what’s right, stand fast for what’s right and try to right wrongs wherever you find them. Not to sit it out and watch while things grow evil and worse around you, then wonder why. To do so is to neglect your duties to God by simply saying, “It’s all in God’s hands.”
While this will be true at your death or at the Second Coming, you have a Christian job to do while you are here. God is not your foot-servant to do for you that which you can do for yourself. You are God’s servant, not vice-versa.
He gave you a good soul and brain and the means to do much for yourself while you are here. He did not send you into this world mentally unarmed. Now use the knowledge of right and wrong God gave you to help you and the rest of us to return this country to being a godly nation. Abdicating your responsibilities to God about the evil in this world won’t change it. With enough Christians in combat against evil and working in unison in this world, both inside and outside the church, we can and we will.
Put your armor on, get on the battlefield known as life and do your duty to God as Christian soldiers have been charged to do by our Almighty God. The only thing stopping you is you. God has your back.
Billy E. Price
Ashville