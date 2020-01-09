LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Christians have higher calling than political allegiances

I appreciated Anthony Cook’s editorial about “Christianity Today’s” failure to cite Scripture in their editorial about Donald Trump (Jan. 2, 2020). And I appreciate Mr. Cook’s statements and the position he has taken. I didn’t vote for Trump either, and I certainly didn’t vote for Hillary Clinton.
There are many cultural Christians out there who take a dim view of not voting for a presidential candidate – either one or the other. They insist that it’s our civic duty to go to the polls and vote for the lesser of two evils, regardless of whom the candidate is and what he stands for. But those who think like this are raising the American flag above the Cross.
It is not our civic duty when it conflicts with Biblical principles and the holy concepts of Christianity. Followers of Christ have a far more solemn duty and a much higher calling on their lives than the tawdry presidential politics of today.
Mr. Cook nailed it with his statement that, “No president should enjoy the unwavering defense of the Christian community when he so blatantly, willfully and unapologetically violates our values.”
As for Trump siding with the evangelical community on the issues of abortion and gay marriage, Christian voters need to recognize this for exactly what it was: a shrewd and calculating political move on his part. And for those who would point out King David’s grievous sins concerning Bathsheba and her husband Uriah, they need to remember that, except for this one case, “David had done what was right in the eyes of the Lord and had not failed to keep any of the Lord’s commands all the days of his life,” “1 Kings 15:5).
The same cannot be said of President Trump.
Trump has a long (and ongoing) record of unscrupulous and disgraceful behaviors that he’s never made any sincere apologies for.
Donald Trump is the epitome of Psalm 36:1, 2: “There is no fear of God before his eyes. For in his own eyes he flatters himself too much to detect or hate his sin,” (NIV).
Janet Cromer
Pell City