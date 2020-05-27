LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Check Obama’s track record before making ‘most corrupt’ charge

This is my reply to Martha Jordan`s letter about Trump firing his inspector general. (That’s our president, May 23-24 Weekend Edition)
Ms. Jordan claims Trump is the most corrupt president in history because he fired his I.G., which is his right as president. Ms. Jordan, as usual, did not present all the facts when it comes to her and the Democrats’ hatred of Trump.
Obama fired his I.G. and his I.G`s whole staff. Obama tried to overthrow the U.S. government with his coup against Trump, among many other things. Now tell us again which is the most corrupt president in the history of the United States.
Billy Price,
Ashville