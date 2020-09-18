LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Can’t wait for Bob Woodward’s latest book to become a movie

I hope to live long enough to see Bob Woodward’s latest book about Trump become a top movie.
Give me a big bag of popcorn and a Diet Coke and let me view a movie that will make former President Nixon look like a "choir boy" compared to Donald Trump.
My thoughts, we may have never have known what happened with "Watergate" if not for journalist Bob Woodword. And now, Woodword may wake up America to how evil a person we are dealing with as our president.
I really don't think my words may change any minds, but … I have been quiet far too long.
Republican has been my choice of political parties for many years. Democrats have many platforms that I take issue with.
Now, I become more Independent and stand against electing people like Donald Trump.
Also, I respect your right to stand up for anyone you choose … and reserve the right to think you are not thinking with reason for voting for a candidate like Trump or a senatorial candidate that promises no more than placing "his nose" IN A PLACE WHERE I WOULD NOT PLACE MY FOOT.
Don Stephens,
Childersburg