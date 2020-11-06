LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Brian York, staff made voting absentee at Judicial Building pleasant experience

I had the honor and privilege of voting via absentee ballot Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, at the Talladega County Circuit Clerk's Office on the second floor of the Talladega County Judicial Building.
Thanks to the planning, hard work and efforts of Talladega County Absentee Election Manager and Circuit Clerk, Mr. Brian York, and his staff, the entire voting process was straightforward, uncomplicated and pleasant.
The polling area was set up with current COVID-19 safety standards in mind. Photo IDs were appropriately copied upon arrival, to avoid voters forming a line at the clerk's window. The tables were arranged to allow “safe social distancing.” Hand sanitizer was easily accessible. Multiple bottles of commercial envelope moisturizer/glue were available at each table to alleviate licking envelopes used during the process.
I would like to thank Mr. York and his staff for a job well done.
Respectfully,
Debra Reach,
Munford