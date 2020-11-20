LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Biz interests of politicians should not come before public safety

Let's say you are pro-life. You are against aborting a fetus; that's murder.
What about killing a person 85-years-old? What's that?
Alabama Gov. Ivey says Alabama must stay open regardless of COVID-19 ramping up and taking more lives.
Is that a choice for pro-life or pro-business?
She has made her choice. Maybe a political choice rather than a Christian choice.
I have a problem in opening businesses at any time that possibly means death to numerous people … to please the business interests of hypocritical politicians.
What's the difference with that and killing unborn fetuses?
We live in a time that requires thought and prayer.
I'll take Christian principals over business selfishness any time!
Choose life, not political self-interest. Choices!
Don Stephens,
Childersburg