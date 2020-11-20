You have permission to edit this article.
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Biz interests of politicians should not come before public safety

Let's say you are pro-life. You are against aborting a fetus; that's murder.

What about killing a person 85-years-old? What's that?

Alabama Gov. Ivey says Alabama must stay open regardless of COVID-19 ramping up and taking more lives.

Is that a choice for pro-life or pro-business?

She has made her choice. Maybe a political choice rather than a Christian choice.

I have a problem in opening businesses at any time that possibly means death to numerous people … to please the business interests of hypocritical politicians.

What's the difference with that and killing unborn fetuses?

We live in a time that requires thought and prayer.

I'll take Christian principals over business selfishness any time!

Choose life, not political self-interest. Choices!

Don Stephens,

Childersburg

